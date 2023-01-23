Angers are not moving from their asking price for Leeds United and Napoli target Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi impressed for Morocco at the World Cup and is in demand this month, amid interest from the Premier League and Serie A.

Leeds, who are still looking to bring in a midfielder after letting Mateusz Klich join DC United, are firm admirers of Ounahi, but it is unclear if they are prepared to meet his asking price with talks not progressing.

Napoli also want Ounahi, but have no intention of meeting Angers’ asking price which, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are not reducing.

The Serie A leaders are prepared to sign Ounahi this month and then loan him back to Angers to complete the season.

They are not ready to pay what they consider to be over the odds for the Moroccan though.

All eyes are now on whether Angers do shift their position heading into the final stretch of the transfer window this month.

Ounahi was not involved in Angers’ Coupe de France clash at the weekend; Angers have one more match to play before the transfer window slams shut.