Aston Villa are preparing a bid for Marseille star Matteo Guendouzi as the Villans continue their pursuit of the midfielder.

Since making his stay at Marseille permanent last summer, Guendouzi has been a key player for the French club this season.

Emery signed the French star at the midfielder’s previous club Arsenal and now he wants the Marseille star back among his charges.

It was claimed though that there have been no discussions between Aston Villa and Marseille regarding the player since the start of the window.

However, Aston Villa are now readying an offer to make to Marseille for the midfielder, according to French daily La Provence.

Guendouzi has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Marseille and it remains to be seen what the offer of Aston Villa amounts to.

Aston Villa are set to lose former Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson to Strasbourg but could make an addition to their midfield department before the window closes in the form of Guendouzi.

The French star has made 25 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season in all competitions and scored twice in the Champions League, while his goal was the difference as they defeated Rennes last week to reach the Coupe de France Round of 16.