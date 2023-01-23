Sunderland are keeping an eye on the situation of Everton star Ellis Simms to see whether they can re-sign him in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Simms joined Sunderland on a season-long loan and impressed under Tony Mowbray.

The 22-year-old centre forward scored seven times in his 17 appearances for the Black Cats before being recalled by Everton this month.

Simms has made two appearances for Everton since rejoining Frank Lampard’s squad but has yet to make a start.

Sunderland are in the market for a striker and the Wearsiders have a preference for signing a young forward on a permanent basis.

Mowbray’s side have been interested in signing Leeds forward Joe Gelherdt on loan, but the attacker is the subject of fierce competition.

It has been claimed that Sunderland are monitoring Simms’ situation at Goodison Park and are keen to regain the forwards’ services.

Everton are struggling to score goals this season so the final decision will depend on Lampard’s side as to whether they let Simms rejoin the Black Cats.