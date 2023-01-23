Wolves could have greater clarity on their efforts to beat Lyon to the signature of Joao Gomes within the next 24 hours, according to talkSPORT.

Flamengo initially accepted an offer from Wolves for Gomes only to then backtrack and accept a higher bid from Lyon.

Gomes is keener on a move to Wolves than Lyon, but it has been suggested Flamengo are demanding that the Premier League side increase their bid.

Now it is claimed that the situation regarding Wolves’ efforts to land Gomes could become clearer within the next 24 hours.

Wolves are still hopeful of signing Gomes and will hope for positive developments in their chase of his signature.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has already made 117 appearances for Flamengo and is very highly rated at the club.

Wolves boss Julen Loptegui is keen to be able to call on Gomes as he looks to steer his side out of trouble in the Premier League.

The Molineux outfit sit just outside the bottom three on goal difference and next take on Liverpool in the Premier League.