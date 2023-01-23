Leeds United’s new boy Maximilian Wober has revealed that the amazing atmosphere at Elland Road made his first Premier League start one that he will never forget.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Leeds in the ongoing transfer window and reunited with his former Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch at Elland Road.

On Sunday, Wober made his first Premier League start against Brentford at home, partnering with Robin Koch at the back and helping the Whites keep a clean sheet with the match ending 0-0.

Wober stated that the atmosphere at Elland Road was excellent against Brentford and admitted that he will never be able to forget his first Premier League start due to the brilliant environment he witnessed.

When asked about the atmosphere at Elland Road for his first Premier League start, Wober told LUTV: “Yes, it felt amazing.

“Last week I already experienced Elland Road in the FA Cup against Cardiff City; it was already a great experience.

“And now my first Premier League debut from the beginning, for sure, it is an experience I will never forget in my life.”

Wober has made a total of four appearances for Leeds so far this season and he will be eyeing a permanent spot in Marsch’s starting line-up.