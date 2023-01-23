Abdoulaye Doucoure was not in Everton’s squad for their clash against West Ham United as he had been training alone all week, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been a bit-part player for Everton this season and has made ten league appearances for the struggling Toffees, with injury playing its part.

He was on the bench for Everton’s loss against Southampton, following a period of involvement, and then was completely left out at West Ham.

And it has been claimed that Doucoure was not involved in London as he had been training on his own all week.

A fallout following the Southampton game saw the midfielder out of favour and forced to train alone.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard overlooked the midfielder when selecting his squad to take on West Ham.

Doucoure’s contract with Everton expires at the end of the season, with the club having the option to extend it for another year.

It remains to be seen whether Doucoure will be able to climb back into the manager’s good books amid suggestions that Everton are ready to offload him.