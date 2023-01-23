Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is now the leading candidate to become the new Everton manager, according to talkSPORT.

Everton are hunting a new manager after sacking Frank Lampard following a poor run of results in the Premier League which has left the side inside the relegation zone.

They are assessing a number of candidates for the role, but one has quickly emerged as the frontrunner.

Former Leeds boss Bielsa is now the leading candidate to take charge at Goodison Park.

The Argentine’s good work at Elland Road and his reputation in the game have been noted by Everton and they believe he can lead the team up the Premier League table.

Leeds sacked Bielsa last year amid worries about relegation from the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants turned to Jesse Marsch, who managed to keep the side up on the final day of the season.

Marsch is now also under pressure and Bielsa could pile on more of it if he takes charge of Everton before they meet Leeds in the middle of February.