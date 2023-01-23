Leeds United are still in the market for a central midfielder as they want to strengthen their midfield before the end of the winter transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The Yorkshire outfit are 15th in the Premier League this season, just one point shy of the relegation zone.

Leeds have recruited forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim and centre-back Maximillian Wober in the ongoing transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit want to bolster their group with a central midfielder as the January transfer window enters its final week.

In the ongoing transfer window, the Whites let midfielder Mateusz Klich join Major League Soccer side DC United.

And Jesse Marsch’s side are still looking for options in the January window to replace the experienced midfielder.

Leeds are interested in Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi and it has been suggested that they submitted a bid worth €25m to Angers.

The Yorkshire outfit will face stiff competition from several European sides to land the signature of the highly-rated midfielder.