Leicester City star Ayoze Perez is counting down the hours until he can be confirmed as a Real Betis player as all the details have been arranged, it has been claimed in Spain.

Perez has been with Leicester since the summer of 2019 but now his time with the club looks to be coming to an end.

Real Betis is his destination as the Spanish club have successfully pursued the forward, who they were interested in even last summer.

Perez’s contract with Leicester ends in the summer but the forward is still going on a loan basis to Real Betis.

Now, all the details of the transfer have been completed and it only remains for his signing to be announced, according to Spanish outlet Al Final de la Palmera.

The Leicester star is patiently waiting until his move to the Spanish club is confirmed and he can become a Real Betis player.

Perez has struggled for game-time this season at Leicester, making eight appearances in the Premier League and missing the last two matches, as well as goals, scoring none.

Real Betis are in the race for the top four of La Liga and they will be hoping the signing of Perez helps them reach that objective.