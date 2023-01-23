Napoli are ready to break their wage structure to keep Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen for another season, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Nigerian striker is having a great season at Napoli and has scored 14 times in 19 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants next season with big Premier League clubs believed to be interested in him.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are tipped to want to bring Osimhen to St James’ Park, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also suitors.

But according to Italian broadcaster Rai, the Serie A giants are prepared to push their financial limits to keep Osimhen for at least one more season.

It has been claimed that Napoli are ready to smash their wage structure to keep the striker beyond next summer.

They have a maximum salary limit of €3.5m per year for any player but Napoli are prepared to make a special exception for Osimhen.

The club are set to meet the forward’s representatives at the end of the season and offer him a contract worth up to €7m per season.

Napoli believe it could help them convince Osimhen to stay on for at least one more season.

However, if he wants to leave, Napoli are likely to accept offers in the region of €120m for him next season.