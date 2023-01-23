Fixture: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Fulham in a London derby this evening.

Spurs surrendered a two-goal lead away at Manchester City on Thursday night to lose 4-2 and Conte will want a reaction this evening.

Conte’s side head into tonight’s game sitting six points behind fourth placed Manchester United, with both teams having played the same number of matches.

Tottenham are still without attacker Lucas Moura, who has an issue with his heel.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while at the back Conte has a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs selected by Conte at Craven Cottage are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are in midfield.

In attack, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son will support Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench that include Richarlison and Matt Doherty.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham

Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Skipp, Richarlison