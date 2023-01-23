Southampton’s chances of signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal are rated as low at the moment, according to talkSPORT.

Nathan Jones has already added to his squad this month, but further additions are expected and Saints have been linked with Jackson.

The attacker is on the books at Spanish side Villarreal and they are prepared to let the 21-year-old go if the deal is right.

Jackson however appears unlikely to be Southampton bound at present, with the Premier League side’s chances of signing him rated as low.

The Senegal international has missed Villarreal’s last three La Liga games due to injury.

He came through the youth ranks at Villarreal and has clocked 33 appearances for the Yellow Submarine’s senior side so far.

Villarreal currently sit in fourth place in La Liga, ahead of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side.

All eyes will be on whether Jackson does move on from Villarreal this month and whether he heads to the Premier League.