Sunderland are poised to wrap up the signing of West Ham United midfielder Pierre Ekwah in the coming hours, it has been claimed in France.

Ekwah joined West Ham in the summer of 2021 but he has been unable to play a single match for the first team of the Hammers.

The 20-year-old does have a good record for the Under-21s at West Ham this season though, scoring five times in eleven Premier League 2 matches.

Sunderland are interested in the young midfielder as they look to improve in the middle of the park and it seems they have been successful in their pursuit.

The West Ham starlet is set to complete a move to Sunderland in the coming hours, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Ekwah is claimed to have been convinced by the project presented by Sunderland and is thus moving to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship, only one point off the playoff places, and will be hoping that with the signing of Ekwah it gives necessary depth to the squad for a promotion push.

The French youth international for his part will be hoping he gets more opportunities in the senior team while at Sunderland.