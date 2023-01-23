Swansea City are no longer in the running for Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt, according to The Athletic.

Gelhardt is expected to depart Elland Road before the end of the January transfer window with a loan move on the agenda.

It had been suggested that Wigan Athletic had won the race for Gelhardt, but he has not yet moved to Latics and it appears there is still a decision for the striker to take.

Welsh giants Swansea have been looking at signing Gelhardt on loan, but it appears they are now out of the race.

The talented Leeds striker will not be heading to the Liberty Stadium to continue to hone his skills.

Swansea currently sit in 12th spot in the Championship table and are just three points off a playoff spot.

They are next in action after the transfer window has closed, with Birmingham City due to visit the Liberty Stadium.

It remains to be seen what fresh faces Russell Martin will have at his disposal when Swansea line up against Birmingham.