Aston Villa have failed with a club-record bid to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to the Daily Mail.

Unai Emery wants to add more attacking depth to his squad and the Aston Villa boss is a fan of the 20-year-old Spanish winger.

Williams is a product of the Athletic Bilbao academy and has seven international caps to his name for Spain.

But Aston Villa’s attempt to try and take him to the Midlands in the ongoing transfer has ended in failure.

Athletic Bilbao are known for being difficult negotiators but Aston Villa had made it clear that they were prepared to trigger his £45m release clause in order to sign him.

However, the Midlands club failed to convince the player to move to Villa Park in the ongoing transfer window.

Williams rejected the move to Aston Villa and is prepared to stay on at Athletic Bilbao with a view to securing a move to a bigger club in the future.

Emery has quickly turned his attention away from the winger and has enquired about Real Betis’ Luiz Henrique as an alternative.