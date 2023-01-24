Marseille have made contact with the entourage of West Ham United target Terem Moffi for a move in the ongoing transfer window.

The 23-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Lorient in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham are interested in the forward and have already failed with a bid to sign him this month; they remain interested and new signing Danny Ings has just picked up an injury.

Southampton have had a bid rejected as well but there is more interest in Moffi going into the final week of the transfer window.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille have touched base with the representatives of the Nigerian as well.

The French giants want to bring in a forward before the end of the transfer window and Moffi is a target.

They are trying to ascertain whether he would be interested in a move to Marseille but for the moment Nice are ahead in the race to sign Moffi.

Nice have prioritised signing him and it has been claimed that Moffi has also made up his mind to join them.

However, a deal is not done yet and Marseille are trying to hijack Nice’s move for the striker this month.