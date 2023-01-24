Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting Lisbon are set to have a new meeting on Wednesday over a potential transfer for Pedro Porro.

Right wing-back is a position that Tottenham have wanted to strengthen in the current transfer window and Porro is their top target.

Tottenham have held multiple rounds of talks with Sporting Lisbon as they have tried to prize him away from the Portuguese club; they are claimed to have a contract agreement with Porro.

However, so far the two clubs have not been able to find an agreement and the move happening is still up in the air.

Tottenham have now scheduled a meeting with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday as they continue their pursuit, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Sporting Lisbon are adamant that Tottenham need to pay Porro’s release clause, which amounts to €45m, to be able to sign him.

The right-back has made 24 appearances for Sporting Lisbon this season and has registered three goals along with eleven assists.

Tottenham have been linked with exits for both Djed Spence, for whom Southampton are one of the suitors, and Emerson Royal, and the arrival of Porro would ensure they are not left lacking in the right wing-back department.