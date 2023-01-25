Luton Town have agreed a deal with Leeds United to loan Cody Drameh, but Cardiff City are still hoping to be involved in the race, according to Sky Sports News.

Drameh faces months of limited game time if he remains at Elland Road beyond the transfer window and he has been tipped for a temporary exit.

He shone while on loan in the Championship at Cardiff last season and the Bluebirds want him back.

Luton now though have agreed terms with Leeds on a loan deal to snap Drameh up and will be hoping to push it over the line soon.

Cardiff remain keen, but need to appoint a new manager before they can swoop; they have not given up on Drameh.

Preston North End are also admirers of the full-back, but it is suggested they are out of the running.

Drameh made 22 appearances for Cardiff over the course of his loan stint last term and won plaudits for his displays.

Leeds will be hoping to see the defender shine again no matter which club he signs for this month.