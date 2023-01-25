Fulham are not interested in letting Tosin Adarabioyo move amid interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The Cottagers signed the centre-back from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 on a three-year deal.

Adarabioyo quickly managed to become a regular in the starting line-up at Fulham and has racked up 93 appearances since joining.

Last season, he helped Marco Silva’s team earn promotion to the Premier League and garnered interest from several clubs last summer.

The centre-back started Fulham’s first nine Premier League games but has managed to start only three of the last 12 league games.

And in the ongoing window, four Premier League clubs have made enquiry about Adarabioyo’s availability.

However, it has been claimed that Fulham want to keep the player at the club and are working on renewing his contract.

Adarabioyo has a contract with the club until June 2024 and it remains to be seen whether Fulham are able to keep hold of the centre-back amid strong interest in him.