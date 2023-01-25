Leeds United have avoided mentioning rivals Manchester United by name when confirming the arrival of Chris Armas.

Armas has linked up with Leeds as their new assistant head coach, with the Whites moving quickly to replace Mark Jackson after he left to take over at MK Dons.

The American is awaiting a work permit to begin working as Jesse Marsch’s right hand man at Elland Road.

📰 #LUFC appoint Chris Armas as new assistant head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 25, 2023

He is not new to English football though and last season was at Manchester United as part of Ralf Rangnick’s backroom staff.

Leeds though chose to refer to their rivals as “another Premier League club” when confirming Armas’ arrival, omitting Manchester United’s name.

The Whites said in a statement: “Last season, Armas spent time as an assistant at another Premier League club, working under Ralf Rangnick.

“He now links up with Marsch once again in West Yorkshire and is expected to be in the dugout for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup round four tie at Accrington Stanley.”

Marsch will be hoping that his countryman can quickly establish a good relationship with the players and help to drive Leeds up the Premier League standings during the second half of the season.