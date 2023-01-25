Gordon was absent from Everton training on Tuesday and Wednesday amidst Newcastle opening talks with the Toffees in a bid to sign him.
Some fans took it as a sign that he would quickly be joining the Magpies, but the winger is due back at Everton for training on Thursday.
He will return to a club without a manager following the dismissal of Frank Lampard in the wake of last weekend’s loss at West Ham United.
Newcastle will hope to agree a fee with Everton for Gordon soon, with Eddie Howe a firm admirer of the winger.
It has been suggested that Everton want £60m for his services, but Newcastle could look to pay £25m plus a further £15m in add-ons.
Gordon, who turns 22 years old next month, has made 16 appearances in the Premier League for Everton this season, with a return of three goals.
The winger struck against Brentford, Leeds United and Crystal Palace, but has been unable to keep the Toffees out of trouble.