Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch says it is “awesome” to have been able to bring countryman Chris Armas onto his coaching staff at Elland Road.

The Whites were looking to add to Marsch’s group after Mark Jackson left to take charge of League One strugglers MK Dons.

They swooped to bring in Armas, who was at Manchester United last season alongside Ralf Rangnick and is someone Marsch knows well.

Awesome to welcome Chris to the club as new assistant head coach!! He’s a great guy with some really valuable experience and having worked with him before I know how much he will be able to help us improve!! pic.twitter.com/XsFFdVV3MP — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) January 26, 2023

Marsch is thrilled to be able to count on his fellow American at Leeds and believes he will be sure to have an impact on the players at the club.

The Leeds boss took to social media and wrote: “Awesome to welcome Chris to the club as new assistant head coach!!

“He’s a great guy with some really valuable experience and having worked with him before I know how much he will be able to help us improve!!”

The American contingent at Leeds could grow further before the end of the month as the club are trying to put a deal together for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

There could also a full takeover of the club by the 49ers, who already own a significant stake in the Premier League outfit, at some point this year.