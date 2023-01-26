Juventus and Leeds United have held further talks over Weston McKennie moving to Elland Road and they are progressing well, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jesse Marsch has zeroed in on his countryman to add extra strength to Leeds’ midfield options and Juventus are ready to sell for the right price.

Leeds have been offering €28m for McKennie, while Juventus feel the United States international is worth €35m.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and it is claimed that they are progressing well.

Key details are now being spoken about, but no agreement has been reached yet, with work still to do.

Leeds already have an agreement with McKennie, who is happy to make the switch to Elland Road this month.

He would link up with countrymen Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams if he joins, while another American has recently joined the coaching staff in the shape of Chris Armas.

McKennie has also been linked with Aston Villa and Bournemouth, while Arsenal have been keeping an eye on proceedings.