Crystal Palace have been handed the opportunity to match or surpass Bournemouth’s latest offer for Southampton target Antoine Semenyo, according to Bristol Live.

Semenyo is of interest to Crystal Palace but south coast neighbours Bournemouth and Southampton are both also keen.

Of the three, Bournemouth have been the most active as they have submitted two offers for the striker, both of which have been turned down.

Undeterred, Bournemouth have sent a third bid the way of Bristol City of £9m plus add-ons for the Ghanaian star; it is claimed to have been accepted.

Crystal Palace have been given the chance by Bristol City to equal or exceed Bournemouth’s offer, with the Eagles having approached the Robins for the striker recently.

Semenyo is claimed to prefer moving to London from a personal perspective which could lead to Crystal Palace having the advantage.

Southampton are also interested in the striker but are reluctant to make an offer while Burnley saw one refused by Bristol City.

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace take up the opportunity handed to them by Bristol City and beat Bournemouth to his signature.