Leeds United defender Cody Dremeh believes that actions speak louder than words and insists he is hoping to show what he is made of at Luton Town after joining on loan.

Days of speculation finally came to an end when the Leeds academy graduate signed on the dotted line to move away from Elland Road for the remainder of the season.

The move to Luton is a second spell away from the Yorkshire-based club for Drameh after a successful stint at Cardiff City last year.

Assessing the situation his new side currently find themselves in, Drameh insisted that his aim is going to be to add a little bit more quality to what Luton have already got in order to give the side the best possible chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

“It is a great time to be at the club”, Drameh told Luton’s official website.

“You guys are flying so I’m just hoping to add a bit of quality to that, help us all reach the same goal, and for us to get in the playoffs is the ideal goal.”

Giving an insight into what the Luton fans can expect from him, the full-back added: “I like to do my talking on the pitch.

“I’m one that believes actions speak louder than words so hopefully I can show that on the pitch, show what I can bring to the table in the next game.”

Drameh failed to cement his place in Jesse Marsch’s first-team during the first half of the campaign, featuring once in each of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.