Everton have moved on from holding an interest in appointing Thomas Frank as their new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Following their decision to sack Frank Lampard, Everton are looking at a number of potential options and Frank quickly appeared on their radar.

The Toffees are admirers of the job he has done at Brentford and were looking at the prospect of him taking over at Goodison Park.

They have moved on from Frank though as the Brentford boss showed no interest in becoming the next Everton manager.

Frank has impressed with his work at Brentford and was not keen to depart the club to take over Everton, who are in the middle of a battle against relegation.

Brentford are just one point off sixth place in the Premier League this season and Frank may be eyeing a bid to finish in a European spot.

Everton meanwhile continue to be linked with a host of candidates, including former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Toffees have just days left to make an appointment if they want their new manager to be able to make signings in this month’s window.