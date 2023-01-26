Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche are now the main contenders to take over at Everton, having met the club’s hierarchy and impressed in talks, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Frank Lampard and have been linked with a number of candidates.

The Toffees are keen to appoint someone who can lead them away from the drop zone in the Premier League and want to act quickly.

They have zeroed in on Bielsa and Dyche as the main candidates to take charge and both have held talks with Everton, impressing in meetings.

It is suggested that Everton are hoping to be able to make an appointment by the weekend.

Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds United last year, with the Whites replacing him with Jesse Marsch.

Dyche meanwhile was sacked by Burnley, who then failed to appoint a replacement and were relegated with a caretaker manager at the helm.

With just days left in the transfer window, Everton will have to act rapidly if a new manager is to make an impact in the market.