Fulham had moved for Bologna star Denso Kasius but left the negotiating table after hearing of the Serie A club’s reluctance to part ways with him permanently.

Right-back is a position that Fulham have wanted to enrich in the current window and they are close to achieving their objective.

Fulham are close to signing Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares on loan and he is set to provide competition to Kenny Tete and Kevin Mbabu.

However, it appears Fulham were looking to add even more muscle in the right-back department in the current window.

Fulham were in talks for a loan deal involving Bologna youngster Kasius but ultimately walked away, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Bologna were not interested in the loan deal involving a purchase option and thus Fulham decided to end their pursuit.

The 20-year old has now joined Austrian giants Rapid Vienna, who have no qualms with the loan deal not involving a purchase option.

Kasius has dealt with injury problems this season but has still managed to make seven appearances in Serie A, in which he has provided two assists.