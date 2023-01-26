Hearts have not yet had a bid for Callum Paterson accepted by Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Scotsman.

Paterson has only until the summer before his contract runs out at Sheffield Wednesday and Scottish side Hearts are interested in him.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker is an academy graduate of Hearts and the Scottish Premiership side want him back.

Hearts are claimed to have made two offers to Sheffield Wednesday for the striker this month as the Scottish side look to beef up their forward line.

However, Sheffield Wednesday have not accepted any bid made by Hearts for the striker and a deal does not appear close to done.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has already admitted that he cannot be sure Paterson will stay at Hillsborough but for now, the Owls have not said yes to any offer.

Paterson has made 27 appearances for Wednesday this season and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

The striker made more than 150 appearances for Hearts in his time there and could be set to add to that beyond this window.