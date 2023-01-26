Only Everton are willing to make a suitable proposal for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech at present, it has been claimed in Italy, with the Blues open to selling.

Ziyech could move on from Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut and he has generated interest amongst Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma.

Everton, who are hunting reinforcements before the transfer window closes, are also eyeing a swoop for the Morocco international.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, only Everton are willing to make a suitable proposal for Ziyech at present.

It is claimed AC Milan have had no recent concrete contacts for Ziyech, while Roma are also not in the race to sign him.

Within England, Ziyech has also been linked with Newcastle United, but it has been suggested his wage demands are an issue for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s side are instead focused on agreeing a deal with Everton for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has now missed the last three days of training at Everton and is pushing the Toffees to sell him to Newcastle before the window slams shut.

Chelsea are open to selling Ziyech, but only if they receive an offer they consider to be good enough.