Leeds United are confident about pushing through a deal for Servette youngster Diogo Monteiro, according to The Athletic.

Adding promising young talents to their Under-21s squad has been a priority for Leeds in recent transfer windows as they look to keep the pipeline to the first team well stocked.

As the transfer window draws to a close they are working on adding a midfielder to the first team ranks, but young defender Monteiro is also on their radar.

The Portuguese centre-back plays in Switzerland for Servette and it is claimed Leeds are confident they can land him.

Monteiro is set to turn 18 years old before the end of the month and Leeds believe he possesses significant potential.

Despite his tender years, Monteiro has turned out for Servette at senior level, clocking three appearances in the Swiss Super League so far this season.

He lined up in draws against Sion, Lugano and Young Boys.

Monteiro has been capped by Portugal up to Under-19 level and Leeds will hope to see him continue his development if he joins.