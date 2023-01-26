Leeds United are still discussing the possibilities involved in letting Sunderland target Joe Gelhardt go on loan this month, according to The Athletic.

Gelhardt has struggled for game-time this season with Leeds and he is set for even more competition in the striker role.

Patrick Bamford is back fit now while Leeds have added Georginio Rutter to the squad this window and Gelhardt’s role could be even more limited going forward.

Leeds are thus looking to send the youngster on loan and a trio of Championship clubs are interested in him.

Gelhardt’s former club Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on taking the young striker on loan.

Leeds are still discussing the terms of Gelhardt’s exit and they want to ensure he leaves on loan before the window closes.

Gelhardt is suggested to favour a move to Wigan but Sunderland and Blackburn are still in the race for the striker.

The starlet has started just one match this season in the Premier League and will be hoping for more chances by going on loan in the second tier.