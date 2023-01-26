Leeds United have a key condition that clubs who want to sign Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland target Joe Gelhardt on loan must agree to, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gelhardt is expected to leave Leeds on loan before the transfer window closes and he has a host of Championship sides trying to sign him.

Blackburn want to welcome Gelhardt to Ewood Park to help their promotion push, while Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is keen to add to his attacking options by capturing the Leeds man.

Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic are also suitors.

Leeds though are concerned that some clubs may want Gelhardt to make up the numbers and might not play him on a regular basis.

As such, Leeds are demanding that any club who sign Gelhardt on loan agree to the introduction of a penalty clause in the agreement.

If Gelhardt was not handed a set number of minutes on the pitch, the club would have to pay a financial penalty to Leeds.

The Yorkshire giants feel that will quickly sort out who is serious about wanting to loan Gelhardt and play him.