Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has travelled to London to hold further talks with Everton in a sign he is giving careful consideration to taking over, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Everton have made Bielsa their main target to take over as manager at Goodison Park, but are struggling to convince him.

It had been suggested that Bielsa had rejected Everton as he feels the squad is not suited to his style, but the Toffees are continuing to insist he takes over.

Now, in a sign that he has not definitively rejected Everton, Bielsa has travelled to London for further talks with the Premier League side.

Everton will work on convincing the Argentine to accept the job.

They hope to be able to have clarity on whether Bielsa will take up the challenge at Goodison Park soon as they bid to move forward.

And Everton are hoping to ideally be able to make an appointment by the weekend.

Bielsa would also likely want an input into Everton’s dealings in the remaining days of the transfer window.