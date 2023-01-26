Newcastle United could rekindle their interest in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison if they are unable to complete a deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are in the market to sign an attacking player before the transfer window slams shut next week and are in talks to sign Gordon.

They have yet to agree a fee with Everton however, while Gordon has not put in a transfer request.

And if Newcastle cannot land Gordon then they could turn to Leeds winger Harrison, a player they chased last summer.

Leeds do not want to sell Harrison, but the winger will enter the last 12 months of his contract in the summer.

The Whites are plotting a new contract for Harrison and will kick off talks once the transfer window has closed.

There is also interest from Leicester City in the wide-man.

However, Leeds do not want to strengthen a club in and around their position in the Premier League standings, appearing to rule out a sale to Brendan Rodgers’ side.