Newcastle United have sounded out Zenit St. Petersburg about Brazilian winger Malcolm, it has been claimed in France.

The Magpies are working overtime to make sure they finish the January transfer window with a stronger squad than they entered it with.

Talks are being held with Everton for Anthony Gordon, who wants the move, but Newcastle also have other irons in the fire.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have been in touch with Zenit to ask about former Bordeaux winger Malcolm.

The Brazilian was on the books at Barcelona, where he struggled to make an impact, before heading to Russia with Zenit.

Now Newcastle have probed a possible swoop for the 25-year-old Brazilian as they assess if it is feasible.

Paris Saint-Germain could also move for Malcolm, with the Ligue 1 giants having been offered the player.

The French side are looking into a possible move to bring Malcolm back to France as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

Malcolm has struck 15 times for Zenit this season, along with providing seven assists.