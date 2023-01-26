Sunderland have won the race to sign Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News.

The Black Cats have been looking for another striker to come in since Everton recalled Ellis Simms to Goodison Park, ending his loan spell.

Now they appear to have got their man by agreeing a loan deal with Leeds for Gelhardt.

It is claimed that Gelhardt will put pen to paper to a loan contract to run through until the end of the season.

Leeds are suggested to have wanted to include a penalty clause in any loan agreement for Gelhardt and it remains to be seen if Sunderland have agreed to it.

Gelhardt’s chances of game time at Leeds have become further limited this month since the arrival of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Leeds smashed their club transfer record to sign the young striker and it has pushed Gelhardt down the pecking order.

The former Wigan Athletic youngster will now look to clock regular game time at Sunderland and help the Black Cats enjoy a successful season.