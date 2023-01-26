West Ham United hitman Michail Antonio is attracting interest from clubs in the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but the Hammers are opposed to selling, according to CBS Sports.

There are question marks over Antonio’s future as the transfer window enters its final stretch, with the attacker interesting Wolves.

He also has interest from further afield though, with clubs from the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar all keen.

Convincing West Ham to sell could prove to be tricky though, especially in the wake of new boy Danny Ings picking up an injury.

And West Ham are not keen on selling Antonio at present.

The 32-year-old has started in West Ham’s last two Premier League games and provided an assist in their 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Everton.

They could be tested with bids for Antonio before the window closes however.

And with the attacker into the final 18 months of his contract and set to turn 33 years old in March, now could be the moment of optimum value for West Ham to cash in.