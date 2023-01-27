Barnsley have submitted a bid for Burton Albion star Tom Hamer, who is also interested in joining the Oakwell club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old right-back joined Burton Albion in the 2021 winter transfer window from Oldham Athletic.

Hamer has been a regular in Burton’s starting line-up and has made over 100 appearances for the League One club.

This season, the right-back has bagged eight assists while netting a goal in 34 outings for the Brewers.

And his impressive performance has garnered interest from several clubs, including League One promotion chasers Barnsley.

Michael Duff’s side are in the market for a right-back and the Oakwell boss believes Hamer to be the perfect candidate for his squad.

It has been claimed that Barnsley are prepared to pay £150,000 for the 23-year-old.

Hamer is also interested in joining Duff’s side and helping them in their attempt to get promoted in the Championship this season.

It remains to be seen whether Barnsley will be able to snap the defender before the end of the transfer window.