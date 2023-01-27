Everton have joined the race for Leeds United target Senne Lammens, with the Toffees having asked Club Brugge about the goalkeeper.

Lammens’ contract with the Belgian champions ends in the summer and Leeds are interested in the young goalkeeper as they seek to continue to add top talents.

The shot-stopper has not made a single appearance for Club Brugge this term and is claimed to be ready to leave the Belgian giants.

Apart from Leeds though, Royal Antwerp and other clubs from Belgium are interested in the 20-year-old.

Everton have now joined in the chase for the shot-stopper as they have enquired with Club Brugge about him, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Instead of a move in the summer when he would be free, Everton want to snap up the youngster in the current window.

Two of Everton’s backup goalkeepers in Andy Lonergan and Asmir Begovic have contracts that expire in the summer, with the former currently injured and the latter linked with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Everton could thus fill in the potential gap within the goalkeeper department with Lammens, and it remains to be seen if they can beat Leeds and other competition for him.