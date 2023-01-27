Tottenham Hotspur have received approaches from no fewer than five Premier League sides for Djed Spence, according to Sky Sports News.

Spence was snapped up by Tottenham last summer, but has found his opportunities limited under Antonio Conte and is keen to move away in search of game time.

Spurs are willing to sanction an exit for Spence, but only on loan.

And news of the availability of the right-back has alerted a host of clubs with no fewer than five sides getting in touch with Tottenham to express an interest.

All five sides are Premier League clubs, but it is unclear if they want to sign Spence on loan or on a permanent deal.

Spence impressed in the Championship during a spell at Nottingham Forest, on loan from Middlesbrough.

It remains to be seen if Forest are one of the five clubs chasing Spence.

Despite his lack of game time at Tottenham, Spence’s stock remains high and he looks to have many options to choose from as the transfer window enters its final stretch.