Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the opinion that Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt has already made an impact in the Premier League and stressed that he will be a great addition to his attacking options.

Gelhardt has struggled for game time this season with Leeds and with Patrick Bamford fit and new recruit Georginio Rutter joining the Yorkshire giants, his first-team opportunities were set to be limited.

Leeds have decided to send the 20-year-old forward on loan to Sunderland for the rest of the season to continue his development.

Mowbray stated that Gelhardt choosing them instead of other Championship suitors is a testament to Sunderland’s achievements and believes that the Leeds loanee will be a great fit for the Black Cats’ talented attacking side.

The Wearsiders manager also stated that the youngster has already made his mark in the Premier League with the Whites and feels that Sunderland fans will be excited to see him play in Sunderland colours.

“It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him”, Mowbray told Sunderland’s official site.

“He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent.

“I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him in action and we are looking forward to supporting his development.”

Gelhardt will ply his trade under Mowbray rest of the season and will be hoping to impress Jesse Marsch with his performances before he returns to Elland Road at the end of the season.