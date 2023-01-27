Leeds United are confident but still not sure to be successful in their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Jesse Marsch wants his countryman adding to the ranks at Elland Road and Leeds are in talks with Juventus to do a deal.

They had been negotiating a permanent transfer of McKennie, but now, according to Sky Italia, things have changed and a loan with an option to buy is on the table.

It is unclear why things have changed and Leeds are looking for a loan deal, but they do want to complete the move quickly.

Leeds are said to be confident, but not yet sure of getting McKennie, as Juventus have not yet accepted their loan proposal.

The loan deal would see Leeds have an option to sign McKennie in the summer for around €30m.

The coming hours are claimed to be critical in the talks to decide if Juventus will accept the bid and sanction a loan switch to Leeds for McKennie.

Leeds have already made signings this month in the shape of defender Maximilian Wober and striker Georginio Rutter, and it remains to be seen if McKennie joins them.