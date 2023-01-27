Leeds United do not currently have an agreement in place to sign Lyon winger Tete, but are battling a Brazilian club for his services, it has been claimed in France.

The 22-year-old Brazilian is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk, but has an agreement whereby he can end the loan early if he finds another club to join.

Leeds want to land Tete, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they do not yet have an agreement in place.

The Whites are in talks with the various parties involved, however they face competition from an unnamed Brazilian club.

Tete could yet decide to return to his homeland this month, as he looks for the next chapter of his career.

He has scored six times this season and has clocked regular game time at Lyon.

Lyon would be expected to look to replace him if he does depart before the transfer window slams shut.

Landing Tete could be a coup for Leeds, with the Brazilian also having been linked with a host of other Premier League sides, including Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

Leeds have already signed Max Wober and Georginio Rutter this month and now want to add Tete to their squad.