Leeds United are interested in signing Lyon winger Tete, who is also wanted at Leicester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest in the final days of the transfer window.

Leeds have already strengthened this month with the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter and are working on a deal to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus.

The Whites are still open to adding more depth to their attack and are scouring for more players in the market.

And it has been claimed that they have laid their eyes on France to bring in one more attacking solution.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Whites are weighing up making a move for Tete from Lyon.

The Brazilian winger’s future at Lyon is under the scanner going into the final weeks of the transfer window.

Leeds have their eyes on him, but they are not the only Premier League club considering signing him.

Tete is also on the radar of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester, who are considering snaring him away from Lyon.

The Brazilian, who has scored six times this season, is on loan at Lyon from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk and as such any deal would have an extra layer of complexity.