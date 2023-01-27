Southampton boss Nathan Jones has stated that the club are confident of landing a striker before the transfer window slams shut.

Jones’ side are bottom of the Premier League table with 15 points from 20 matches and the boss is determined to bring in players in the ongoing transfer window to strengthen his squad.

The Saints have already brought in Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz in January, but a forward is their priority.

Jones is confident that Southampton will be able to sign a forward before the end of the month and he emphasised that the club are working hard to do so.

The Southampton boss admitted that they have shortlisted some players and is hoping that the club will be able to sign the right player.

“We are confident we can do it because we are working tirelessly on it, but God willing we will get the one we want and do the right thing”, Jones told a press conference.

“That’s the most important thing.

“We have one or two we definitely want.”

Southampton were interested in Villarreal’s forward Nicolas Jackson and Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo but failed to land them both.