Newcastle United are closing in on an agreement with Everton for the signature of 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Gordon has been agitating for a move to Newcastle this week and only turned up in training with Everton today after missing for three days.

Newcastle have been pushing to take the winger to St. James’ Park but have been clear about not wanting to overpay.

Everton were initially holding out for a fee of £60m but it has been claimed that a compromise is on the cards between the two clubs.

Newcastle are now closing in on working out a deal with Everton for Gordon’s signature in the ongoing window.

A deal is not yet in place but the two sides are getting ever closer to getting an agreement in place.

Everton have compromised on their asking price and are now prepared to accept a deal worth £45m to sell Gordon.

Talks are ongoing and work is progressing towards a structured deal that would see the winger to move to St. James’ Park.