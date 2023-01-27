Sheffield Wednesday have reached an agreement with Stoke City to take Aden Flint to Hillsborough, according to Yorkshire Live.

Flint arrived at Stoke last summer but has struggled to establish himself in the Potters team in the current campaign.

The tall defender featured regularly at the start of the season for Stokem but has not made an appearance in the Championship since early October.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in the tall centre-back and now appear to have been successful in signing him.

The Owls have come to an agreement with Stoke for the loan transfer of the centre-back to Hillsborough for the rest of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday had not been active in the transfer window until now but are set to complete their first signing with the Stoke centre-back.

Michael Hector was in training with Sheffield Wednesday but he is no longer working with the Owls and his move is in doubt.

With Wednesday bringing in Flint to reinforce the centre-back area, Hector’s future with the Owls appears even more in doubt.