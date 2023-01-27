Wolves starlet Ki-Jana Hoever is on the verge of joining Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hoever was on loan at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for the first part of the season but was recalled by Wolves.

The 21-year-old failed to make an impact at the Dutch club and played in only five games for them in the Eredivisie.

Stoke are interested in strengthening in the right-back department and have identified Hoever as the candidate to do that.

The Wolves starlet is now set to move to Stoke for the rest of the season on loan, where he will be hoping for a better time than in Eindhoven.

Hoever is scheduled to have his medical at Stoke today and the clearing of it will see the Potters get even closer to his signing.

Stoke have been active in the transfer market this week after not signing anyone, with all of their recent acquisitions being loans.

Bersant Celina was brought on loan from Dijon, while Hoever will now join fellow Wolves player Matija Sarkic on a temporary basis at Stoke.