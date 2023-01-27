Dele Alli has revealed he wants to show what he can do and take his opportunities after he scored in Besiktas’ 3-0 win over Alanyaspor on Friday evening.

Alli is on loan at Besiktas from Everton, but has struggled to make an impact and has come in for severe criticism.

Besiktas explored sending Alli back to Everton this month by terminating his loan ahead of time, but the Toffees were in no mood to agree.

🦅 Dele Alli’den maç sonu galibiyet 3⃣ ‘lüsü! pic.twitter.com/qiknfRdjsh — Fotomaç (@fotomac) January 27, 2023

The Black Eagles are continuing to give Alli opportunities and he played in their Turkish Super Lig meeting with Alanyaspor on Friday.

Besiktas ran out 3-0 winners thanks to a brace from Cenk Tosun and a goal from Alli, and Alli insists he wants to show what he can do.

“I’m happy to score a goal and get three points. We showed a strong performance in front of our fans”, Alli said post match via Fotomac.

“I may not have been able to deliver what was expected until now, but this match was an opportunity.

“I will try to contribute to the team as much as I can.”

With Alli set to remain at Besiktas for the second half of the season, all eyes will be on whether the Everton midfielder can rediscover his form.